DALLAS(KDAF)— A actress in the HBO Max original “Love & Death,” Harper Heath, stopped by the CW33 to talk about her role on the popular show.

Harper is quickly making a splash as an actress and said she is so excited about her role.

Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams was able to sit down and speak with Harper about her passion for acting and encounters with other stars on set.

Harper’s HBO Max series “Love & Death” is a romantic comedy that follows the adventures of two thirtysomething women as they navigate life, love, and all that comes with it. The show has been praised for its witty dialogue, strong female characters, and the way it celebrates the power of friendship.

Check out the full interview with Yolonda and Harper to learn more about the young star’s roles in the show and her future plans.