DALLAS(KDAF)-The year 1982 is a significant one for geeks and pop culture enthusiasts.

It holds a special place in their hearts due to the multitude of movies that set the stage for a burst of great classics that are still beloved to this day.

Recently, Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams had the privilege of speaking with Scott Mantz, the host of The Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982.

In this exciting interview, Mantz delved into the fascinating world of 1982 and discussed the impact of various movies that contributed to its status as a legendary year in geek culture.

If you’re interested in learning more about the movies that shaped this iconic year, watch the full interview above.