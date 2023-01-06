DALLAS (KDAF) — To call Antonio Romero Monteiro a video game enthusiast is an understatement.

Guinness World Records has given him the record for having the largest videogame collection in the world with more than 24,000 games in his collection.

His collection dates back to 1987 at the ripe age of 10 and has taken him more than 25 years to build up to what it is today.

Antonio, a 45-year-old living in Richmond, Texas, says he was in the middle of a work meeting and started jumping up with excitement when he received the news that he was now a world record holder.

He also holds other record titles including:

The largest collection of Xbox items (3,241)

The largest collection of Sega items (2,133)

The largest collection of Nintendo items (11,084)

The largest collection of PlayStation items (7,633)

Over the years, certain items in his collection have grown in value and Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams wanted to know if Antonio will ever part with them.

Watch the video player for the full interview with Antonio.