DALLAS (KDAF) — What were you doing with your life at 17? Well, one teenager is showing that it is never too early to begin pursuing your dreams.

d.RT is a curated collection of fashion-forward menswear targeted at young men between the ages of 13 and 30.

What makes the origins of this collection is that it was started by 17-year-old Dylan Thompson in the fall of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Dylan, his sister Paula and her husband Brian also helped found the brand.

The clothing line has gained notable attention, landing the line in Nordstrom’s roster of brands within the store’s young adult and men’s categories online.

