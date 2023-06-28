DALLAS(KDAF)— Buckle up, because the ‘Mission Impossible’ team is ready to take you on another heart-pounding adventure that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

BackstageOL’s Dave Morales was in Rome, Italy speaking with the cast of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. The movie is definitely packed with action and stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seat and biting your nails.

Actor Tom Cruise, who plays the lead role in the film, spoke with Dave. In the interview with Cruise, you get to see clips of the excitement behind the scenes and the crew’s reactions.

IMBD said, ” Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands”.

The movie is set to release on July 12 in theaters near you.