DALLAS (KDAF) — Fun on the Run got a chance to speak with the host of the MTV show, Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist.

The show is hosted by Dometi Pongo where seven rising artists compete for $100,000 and a career-defining exhibit at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

Pongo sat down and said, “What’s so fire about it is these artists are all in different stages of their career, all effective, all passionate, and all do great work. But some are classically and professionally trained, and others are self-taught. Others have already shown at prestigious museums, some are just waiting for an opportunity to get their work on that big stage.”

Lead Judge and Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu of the Hirshhorn Museum also spoke with us and said, “We worked to select the seven artists from all around the country. Based on the competitive nature of their work. We selected them from the thousands of people who sent in materials. And you know, it was really match up, I think, between our mission and here at the museum to share the art and the artists of our time.”

If you want to watch the show, make sure to tune in on MTV on Fridays at 9 pm central time.

