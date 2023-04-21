DALLAS(KDAF)— Get a glimpse of the Dallas TV show’s history and see cool movie pros by taking a step back in time.

Inside DFW was invited to Southfork Ranch Museum to go behind the scenes of the show Dallas. Sales Manager of SouthFork, Bette Hodges explained how “Dallas” was a hit tv show in the 1970s.

Southfork Ranch Museum is a museum located on the famous Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. It features exhibits on the history of the ranch, the show Dallas, and the Ewing family.

The museum also has a collection of artifacts from the show, including costumes, props, furniture, and other memorabilia. Visitors can also take guided tours of the ranch and explore the grounds.

Hodges said visiting Southfork Ranch Museum is a great way to explore the history and legacy of the iconic television show, Dallas.

If you want to take a step back in time, make sure to visit their website to purchase tickets.