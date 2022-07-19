DALLAS (KDAF) — Cars aren’t always the move. Traffic can get back and driving can be dangerous. So, take a break from the automobile and try out a nice train ride.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams got the scoop on a family-friendly attraction that takes you through Grapevine, it’s called the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

Set foot on a 1920’s-era Victorian train coach as it takes you through the historic Cotton Belt Route.

According to the attraction’s official website, the train runs during the following times:

From the months of March and June: Saturdays and Sundays

From the months of June to August: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

From the months of August to October: Saturdays and Sundays

From November to December: weekends

