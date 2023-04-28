DALLAS(KDAF)— There’s no doubt that jazz had and still does impact music today, and now you can learn about one of its greatest pioneers. -Ellis Marasalis Jr.

You can now watch a documentary about the life and career of the late New Orleans musician and his wife Delores. Only naming a few, the couple is known for birthing the first family of jazz, like Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, Ellis III, and Jason all are jazz musicians like their father.

The film shows rare scenes of his Illustrious life and some of his final performances.

Fun on the Run with Yolonda spoke with the Director of the Ellis, Sacha Just. This is an interview you won’t want to miss, so watch the full video above.

To get more information on where you can see the documentary, Ellis visit here.