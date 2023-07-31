DALLAS(KDAF)—In terms of cool treats, a Philadelphia native, Bruce Mapp brings a little bit of east coast to the Lone Star State.

A snow cone shop, So Icys Water Ice is making a mark in the DFW. Mapp’s sits on the corner at 423 Singletons Blvd in the Trinity Groves neighborhood.

The business owner said it all started when he was playing flag football, and brung along with him a cooler full of Philly snow cones and sold them to them during local games or tournaments.

In 2021, he became inspired to purchase his own food truck that serves chicken and beef cheesesteaks, egg rolls, and soon seafood. The business is booming and doesn’t have any plans of slowing down. In addition to catering, you’ll find Icys at popular festivals and sporting events.