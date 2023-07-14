DALLAS(KDAF)—This seafood restaurant will fill your belly and satisfy your taste buds at the same time.

Chris Degan, the restaurant owner, speaks on Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams about his first-hand experience with the 3rd Coast seafood restaurant, The Tricky Fish.

Tricky Fish’s menu is filled with a wide variety of delicious options.

One popular choice is bacon-wrapped shrimp with a bourbon maple glaze. The combination of smoky bacon and sweet glaze creates a mouthwatering flavor that is nearly impossible to resist. Another tasty option is grilled Thai wings with Mae Ploy sauce. The wings are perfectly cooked and the sauce adds a delightfully spicy and tangy kick.

For those who love tacos, Tricky Fish offers blackened mahi tacos. Mahi is cooked to perfection with blackened seasoning and served in soft tortillas with fresh toppings.

And if you’re in the mood for something lighter, the D.G.S., also known as the Darn Good Salad, is a fantastic choice. This salad is packed with fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, and bacon, all tossed in a delicious dressing.

To wash it all down, Tricky Fish has refreshing beverages to choose from. Whether you prefer a crisp glass of white wine, a cold craft beer, or a handcrafted cocktail, you’ll find the right accompaniment to your meal. Overall, Tricky Fish dining experiences are filled with flavor and excitement.