DALLAS (KDAF) — “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something really bad could happen.” A strange quote isn’t it? We got to speak to the person who made this saying famous.

Brett Goldstein who plays ‘Roy’ sat down with Fun on the Run to talk about Season 3 of the hit TV show, Ted Lasso.

IMDB said Ted Lasso is about American college football coach Ted Lasso heading to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League football team.

During the interview, he discussed his experience playing the character of Roy, who is one of the show’s main characters. He also talked about how he admires the person inspired by the character Ted Lasso.

Be sure to watch the full interview to get the scoop about the new season and some behind-the-scenes action.