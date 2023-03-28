DALLAS(KDAF)—Dallas is notorious for lacking terrane-ous hiking spots – and with how hot it gets in the summer, it’s tough to be a Texan hiker.

In Grand Prairie, a man decided to solve both of these issues with Bolder Adventure Park.

One of the attractions has an air-conditioned dome with some of the most realistic and intense climbing trails and adventures underneath.

Follow Fun on the Run through their Via Ferrata and learn more about taking a trip through to the park in the player above!

The parks offer daily tickets and weekly and annual tickets. You can find the adventure park at 2324 West Warrior Trial, Grand Prairie, Texas, 75052.