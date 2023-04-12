DALLAS(KDAF)— A local therapist giving your pets a way to become calmer and less anxious, leading to a more positive and content overall mood.

It’s no secret Suzanne O’Brien has found her calling. Years ago, she quit corporate America to work with animals. Fun on the Run was invited to see her with her client Lanita Wiggins and her German Shepherd cutie Joy Wiggins.

Wiggins' dog, Joy, had a broken femur and her owner was getting tired of medicines.

Next thing you know, she found Suzanne on Google and decided to give her a shot.

In addition to teaching us how she treats cutie joy with essential oils, she showed us how she uses lasers on her spine and massages.

If you want to sign up your dog or animal make sure to visit Suzanne’s website.