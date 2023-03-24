ICE ELEMENTS SKINCARE SPONSORED CONTENT — Nowadays, it’s all about the skin! This is a hot topic and everybody wants to fix and rejuvenate their skin with the best products possible.

Shelly Maguire, Skin Care Developer, stopped by the CW33 studios to talk about the product Ice Elements Skin Care that will leave your skin feeling like silk.

Maguire said, “You can get your glow every day with one simple multi-tasking Miracle Gel that exfoliates plus more. The only one without any grains, acids, or abrasives. Brightens skin, plumps lines, and wrinkles leave silky smooth skin instantly.”

Ice Elements Skincare is great for all ages and skin types, and it makes your skin look plump, vibrant, and glowing. There are immediate benefits, but you will also see long-term benefits as well.

If you want to buy, there is no better time than the present, You can receive free shipping on all orders plus 15% off. You can use the code to receive the discount on their website and put code TV15, or you can call 1-800-301-3590.