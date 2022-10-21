DALLAS (KDAF) — You know that time of year when the calendar says it’s fall, but the temperature hasn’t quite gotten the message? You’re ready for fall fashions, but you can’t bear the thought of wearing knitwear or long sleeves.

We totally get that, which is why we stopped by Galleria Dallas to learn how to dress for “fake fall” from Holly Quartaro, Galleria Dallas fashion and lifestyle director.

One of her favorite tips for this time of year is to choose a lightweight topper. This jacket by treasure and bond available at Nordstrom may look like a fall fabric but it’s actually really lightweight.

And it looks great paired with this silky t-shirt by Good American and these Pistola jeans with just a little bit of distressing. Choosing a jacket like this that has a fall pattern but a lightweight fabric allows you to transition the seasons with ease.

Another great fall trend that works really well in hot weather is sheer fabric like this blouse available at Zara.

The dark colors read “fall” but the lightweight airiness of the sheer fabric allows air to flow and move and it keeps you cool even when the temperature is hot.

They’ve paired this blouse with a wide-leg pair of slacks also and a light fabric that moves and flows to allow that air movement that’s so important in the heat. As you can see this is a breezy look even if it’s an autumn breeze.

One of the hottest trends of the season is leather but sometimes it really can be hot. But by choosing a pair of shorts made of leather you can wear this trend even when the weather is warm.

This pair of shorts from fleece style features an elastic waistband and pocket for the ultimate comfort.

They’ve paired the shorts with a t-shirt with a butterfly motif and lightweight jewelry also from please style. This look allows you to love leather even in high heat.

I love the fall floral print on this and the ruffle detail at the neckline the shoulders and the bottom of the dress adds just a little something special.

This fun and flirty dress is a perfect fit for fall.

So when you’re wondering what to wear at this strange time of year remember these big fall fashion finds are all available at Galleria Dallas.