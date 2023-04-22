DALLAS(KDAF)—At this gym, there’s no playing. As soon as you walk in, you’re ready to go.

The Body Machine Fitness workout is an exciting experience from beginning to end.

Upon arrival, Fun on the Run Yolonda was greeted by instructor Mario Schill, who has over 10 years of experience in the fitness industry.

The gym’s mission is to promote enthusiasm for physical fitness and overall well-being.

They offer a combination of cardio strength and core exercises that will keep anyone engaged and motivated. Mario said their trainers try to keep the intensity high while still ensuring that everyone is performing the exercises properly.

Overall, Body Machine Fitness is a great place that will leave you feeling energized and accomplished.

The gym gives enthusiasm and expertise making it an enjoyable and beneficial workout.