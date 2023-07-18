DALLAS(KDAF)—la Madeleine, a renowned French-style restaurant in Dallas, has been delighting customers with its delectable breakfast offerings since 1983.

With a commitment to quality and authenticity, la Madeleine has become a beloved destination for those seeking a taste of France in the heart of Texas.

Breakfast is served all day at La Madeleine. A scrumptious breakfast is available at la Madeleine at any time, unlike traditional breakfast spots.

With the aroma of rich coffee and the crackling sound of freshly baked croissants, la Madeleine’s breakfast menu is sure to awaken your senses.