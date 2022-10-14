DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re tired of the usual and ready for a one-of-a-kind accessory, this North Texas place may be for you.

Flea Style not only sells clothes and accessories like a typical boutique but also lets you be the designer. They call it the ‘hat bar concept’.

Here’s how it works

You can schedule an appointment at one of the multiple locations in North Texas to accessorize your own hat. You pick out a hat of your choosing, then after that, you are allowed to use multiple different accessories to make your hat truly your own.

“All of our locations offer a huge selection of vintage, handmade, and one-of-a-kind accessories for hats. Explore our selection of scarves, pins, bling, playing cards, vintage matchbooks, feathers, dried florals, and more! Our Deep Ellum hat bar offers an exclusive hat splattering station where you can have all the fun splattering your own hat,” as their website states.

If you have your own hat that you want to customize, you can bring your own hat and pay a customization fee.

Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams took a tour of Flea Style and has more. Watch the video player above for her full inside look at Flea Style.