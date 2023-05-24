DALLAS( KDAF)—Fun on the Run with Yolonda tells the story of a photographer whose passion led her into the world of animals.

Abby Pfaff shared with the show, that she has always had a passion for photography. The love of photography began when she received her first camera at the age of five.

Fast forward to the present day, she takes family portraits working with the Fort Worth Abandoned Animal Alliance to photograph rescue animals.

Recently, Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams witnessed Abby’s photo shoot with the fur babies first-hand. During the shoot, it was amazing to see the animals frolicking around and having fun.

If you want to set up a session with Abby, make sure to visit her website.