PURINA—Petivity is revolutionizing the way that pet owners care for their furry companions.

With its innovative products and services, Petivity is making it easier than ever for pet owners to give their pets the best possible care and attention. There are many services and products offered by Petivity that will keep your pet healthy, entertained, and engaged.

This includes interactive toys and puzzles, health and nutrition products, and even litterbox monitoring.

Petivity also provides an online platform for pet owners to connect with their cats, get advice from experts, and share experiences with other pet owners.

Watch the video above to learn more about how Petivity can help your cat.