DALLAS (KDAF) — We love showing off the beautiful faces at Dallas Animal Services to help to try and get them adopted, welcome to Pause for Paws!

First up is Finnegan: this two-year-old mixed breed is described as a real-life teddy bear. Right now he’s in foster care and is said to be doing incredibly well with twin toddlers. He’s crate trained and does pretty well on a leash.

Finnegan knows how to sit and is said to be working on other commands as we speak.

Next up is Ya-Yo: this playful pup is a mixed breed and about two years old. The shelter says he’s a happy-go-lucky boy who’s waiting on his chance at forever. Ya-Yo is actually a helper dog at Dallas Animal Services which means he helps shy dogs come out of their shell.