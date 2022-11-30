DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s have a spa day friends today we’re at Float Capella. It’s a spa, but not just any kind of Spa, they specialize in sensory deprivation.

Float Coppell focuses a lot on float therapy. Float therapy, more commonly known as floatation therapy, is a way to soothe anxiety and stress.

During floatation therapy, you float in a sensory deprivation tank filled with a solution of water and Epsom salt. The salt helps you float and the water is heated to body temperature for comfort. The result is total relaxation.

“There’s all types of different stimulation that we have [nowadays]. What [floatation therapy] does is shut all the stimulation off and allows you to focus back internally inside,” Kyle Struebing, co-owner of Float Coppell, said.

You may be thinking, ‘Wait, that sounds like meditation. I can just do that at home.’ And you are correct. Meditation is also a proven, effective way to relieve yourself of outward stimulation and relax. However, some people cannot get away from outwardly stimulation at home. Some people have children, others have pets. With Float Coppell, you really have a designated space to help you reach true relaxation.

“You come in here. This is kind of forcing you to meditate,” Struebing said. “People come in and they just want to be left alone. You have all these people who are overworked, overstressed, and have to take care of families.”

There's no wrong way to do this. Your float is your float entirely up to you.