DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to go to a spa, but you felt like it wasn’t a good fit for you? Well, we have a spa for you, then. It’s called Modern Skin Med Spa, located near The Star in Frisco.

Not only do they provide customized treatment plans for each individual customer, but they can also help with everything from lymphatic function to maximizing muscle performance.

“We educate, and we are skin focused. I think that’s where we differentiate [from other spas], we just don’t fill you guys up, we educate. We tell you guys, ‘Okay, this is what you’re going to start with and it starts with skin.’ So if you don’t have a great foundation, you’re not going to be able to build on that,” Amanda Nicole Bland, owner of Modern Skin Med Spa, said.

Male clients are also taking advantage of the pampering as well. Popular on the top of the list are the Therabody Recoveryair jet boots.

These are designed for your body! Recovery boots are a classic compression system that mimics and aid the body’s natural biomechanics to:

Improve blood flow

Enhance lymphatic function

Mitigate muscle fatigue

Reduce pain and soreness

Increase flexibility and range of motion

Maximize muscle performance

Its owner Amanda Nicole Bland, the rising female Hispanic business owner, took Fun on the Run host Yolonda on a little tour of the spa, to get an idea of what services they offer.

“Honestly, since I was a little girl, I loved skin. I got into the beauty industry, probably about 13 years ago, but I’ve been an esthetician since 2010. I’ve always dreamed of having my own space. So I started from the bottom and kind of worked my way up and finally took the leap of faith a year ago,” Bland said.

