DALLAS (KDAF) — When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!

Under one roof lay pickle-flavored, -scented, -designed items beyond your wildest dreams. From pickle-flavored cotton candy to pickle-scented candles and pickle-flavored fudge to Best Maid dog collars, the emporium has everything for Best Maid fanatics and beyond.

The Emporium also highlights the history of the Dalton family – the creators behind the Best Maid brand.