DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and maybe you have some new resolutions.

If working out is on your list, there are tons of great places in North Texas to get a good workout in.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams ventured out to Training Mate, a gym with roots in Australia.

Now you may be wondering, how did they get to Texas from all the way down under?

“Number one, [Dallas is] the best city in the world. I love Dallas. People are great,” Luke Milton, founder of Training Mate Dallas, said. “We founded it in Australia. We brought it to Los Angeles, California. We’ve got four or five studios there. And we thought, ‘What better place to expand the brand than to come to Texas?’

A move that Luke says has been nothing but bountiful and merry.

“We love people. We love the community. And we love being able to deliver a healthy lifestyle to Dallas,” Luke said.

Yolonda took a tour of training mate and has more. Watch the video player above for the full tour.

Learn more about Training Mate here.