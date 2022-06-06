DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is here, the sun is shining and the kids are back at home for summer break.

If you’re looking for a way to keep the kiddos entertained this summer, Fair Park has you covered with the Children’s Aquarium Dallas at Fair Park.

This reopened aquarium features new interactive and hands-on exhibits, special events and family activities. If we still haven’t convinced you, our Yolonda Williams made the trek to Fair Park and gives us an inside look.

For more information, click here.