DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and if you need a way to entertain your family that is visiting North Texas, one North Texas theater is the place to be.

Theatre Arlington is now showing performances of The Callahan Kids TV Christmas Reunion Special. It’s about a former child star’s return to television.

As a grown-up, he realizes he is no longer cute and his talent is lacking. The only thing that can save the show is a Christmas Miracle. Karl Callahan brings Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams on stage as a special guest in the second act of the show to talk about Fu no the Run and to sing a duet of Sleigh Ride.

This is a throwback to all those great variety specials that we love and adore. This is Theatre Arlington’s way of paying tribute to those but it’s a Christmas holiday show.

Steven Morris, an executive producer for Theatre Arlington, said he came up with this idea on his own.

“I just loved those TV specials. I didn’t want to try to be Perry Como or try to be Andy Williams. I was like, ‘How do we make fun of those without being a real person?’ So I just came up with these fake people,” Steven said.

Learn more and get your tickets by clicking here.