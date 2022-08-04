DALLAS (KDAF) — The largest dinosaur event in North America has stomped its way through North Texas.

Houston-based Jurassic Quest ran for a limited time at Fair Park from July 29 to July 31. Families were able to walk around some of the biggest photorealistic dinosaur displays in the nation in the comfort of indoors.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to relaunch since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020. The show will feature rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a play area, and more.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a trip to Jurassic Quest and has more! WATCH the video player for all the details.