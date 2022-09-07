DALLAS (KDAF) — These ladies have been featured in the Macy’s Day Parade, America’s Got Talent, and even the Texas Governor’s Inauguration.

They are none other than The Dallas Tap Dazzlers, a group of 22 North Texas ladies who… well, like to dance.

‘What does it take to be a dazzler?’ – You might ask.

Candidates must be at least 45 years old and must have tap experience at the high, intermediate, or advanced level.

Dazzlers must commit to hard work, rehearsals and performances and maintain an attractive stage appearance. They must also encourage each other in the growth and success of the group.

Amongst their other achievements, the dazzlers have won six National Championship titles.

Fun on the Run producer Clarissa Bustamante wanted to know more about the Dallas Tap Dazzlers and paid them a visit. WATCH the video player to learn more.

Visit their website by clicking here.