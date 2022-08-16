FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Inside the historic Fort Worth Stockyard are the iconic daily cattle drives but there may be another part of that tradition that you don’t know about.

READ: New to Fort Worth? Here’s why you have to come out to the Stockyards and see The Herd

Meet The Balloon Man, who has been doing this job since 1995.

“I am the guy that makes all of the balloon sculptures for the children of every country of the world. I have been doing so many balloons, thousands of balloons every week, that the kids I started with 18 years ago, are bringing me their kids to the historical stockyards,” Balloon Man said.

Just as iconic to the stockyards as the cattle themselves, The Balloon Man… well, makes balloons. He makes them in many shapes, including a Texas longhorn-shaped hat. Other shapes include:

Hearts

Flowers

Horse

Dog

Double Swords

For more information about Balloon Guy, WATCH our exclusive interview with him in the video player above.