DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a new way to have some fun with your friends and family without sacrificing quality food for entertainment, this North Texas spot is one of the only immersive interactive sports and game spots in North Texas.

Crush It! Sports Lounge is an immersive interactive sports experience where guests can use the beauty of technology to play games like:

Golf

Baseball

Soccer

Football

Basketball

Carnival games

Hockey

Dodgeball

Lasershot

It’s not all about the sports here. They also serve gourmet foods and drinks that are perfect for the ultimate happy hour.

Crush It! was founded by owner Mike Speets, a graduate of Rice University.

Stephanie Mendez took a tour of Crush It! Sports Lounge and shows us more. Watch the video player above for her full tour of the sports lounge.

Learn more by clicking here.