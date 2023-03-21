DALLAS (KDAF) —Decorating an event can be even more stressful than planning it.

Fun on the Run found a company that will help you create your vision and will do all the work!

Loot Rentals is a locally owned event rental company specializing in vintage meeting modern. They’ll add texture and color to any event. Dallas and Austin are both home bases for the owners.

They’ve worked on a lot of big corporate events, including SXSW in Austin. From start to finish, they’ll set up and take down the decorations for you, so you don’t have to worry.

Make sure to watch the full video above, to get to know the owners behind the business.