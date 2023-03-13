DALLAS (KDAF) — Union station in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square is bringing the culture and so much more.

When you first walk into Union Station, you’ll immediately figure out that the Owner of Union Station, Patrick McGrew, loves art, music & fashion.

After seeing McGrew in action, a member of the Bass family approached him about a future partnership, he jumped at the chance.

A mural of the late great Ornette Coleman greets you as soon as you walk through the door, and everywhere you look, tributes to Jean-Michael Basquiat, Keith Haring, and Andy Warhol.

The sound of an old-school Ike & Tina Turner vinyl spinning on a turntable set the tone as shoppers looked around. Patrick sat down with Fun on the Run to discuss his unique retail space & why it’s so unique, watch the full interview above!