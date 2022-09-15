DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars – especially a fan of Fords, we’ve found your new favorite hangout. It’s a blend of what feels like a Ford Motor Company museum, resembling the prohibition era and your favorite burger joint.

As they enter the Plano location, visitors are greeted by Fords from the 1930s and on, genuine Ford parts, and more. According to Jason Borders with Ford’s Garage, they’re planning to open more locations throughout Texas soon.

Ford’s Garage is located at 3904 Dallas Parkway in Plano. For more information, click here. Watch the video player above for a full tour with Landon Wexler.