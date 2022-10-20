DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it. You’ve been busy and we are proud of all your hard work, so why not give yourself a break and take that State Fair of Texas trip you’ve been planning?
You still have time, but not much. The last day of the State Fair is this upcoming Sunday, Oct. 23 and if you plan on going, there are tons of things to do.
Whether that be eating fried foods, sippin’ on some delicious drinks or riding the rides. One of the best ways to get in a fun mood is with great music, and there are tons of artists that have performed and are still slated to perform at the fair.
We got a chance to sit down with some of the artists performing here at the fair, and they sure know their ways to a Texan’s heart.
“I love the state fair. You know, growing up in Dallas, it’s a staple you look forward to it every single year. [It is] so much fun, the rides are great and you know the music is always good. The good people at State Fair records have had a great hand in putting in a lot of great music, North Texas Music particularly, on the stages. It’s just really cool and it’s an honor to be a part of it,” Matt Hillyer, State Fair Records Artist, said.
Whether you love a good Honky Tonk, Texas tune or not artists performing have one simple goal in mind.
“We just want everybody to have a good family-friendly, fun time. [We want families to] come out here and the fact that the musicians get to come out here and play is a real treat for us,” Hillyer said. “It’s just a good time with good food and the rides and all that stuff.”
Here are all the artists that have played and will play at the State Fair of Texas:
- Summer Dean
- Joshua Ray Walker
- Damoyee
- RC & The Gritz
- Mariachi Rosas Divinas
- State Fair Records All Star Band
- Texicna
- Remy Reilly
- Bishop Avenue Hot Six
- Thomas Csorba
- Jamie Lin Wilson
- DJ Mr. Rid
- The O’s
- El Nuevo Mi Son
- Tomea & ‘Nem
- Joshua Dylan Balis
- Rosie Flores
- Frankie Leonie
- Brennen Leigh
- Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos
- Matt Hillyer
- Sabor Puro
- Sarah Johnson
- Dave Washburn Jazz Band
- Squeezebox Bandits
- Bree & The Fellas
- Dezi 5
- Mitchell Ferguson
- Jaret Ray Reddick
- Unfaded Brass Band
- The Bodarks
- Deep Fried Comedy
- EJ Mathews
- Lowbrow Collective
- Emma Oliver
- Jack Barksdale
- Izzy Jeffery
- Ryan Glenn
- Simon Flory
- Squeezebox Bandits Duo
- Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess
- Dallas Asian Strings
- Nathan Mongol Wells
- Jade Nickol
- Terraplane Rounders
- La Pompe
- Honin
- Chad Stockslager
- Billy Law
- Club Wood
- Becky Middleton
- Saborcito Puro
