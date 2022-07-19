DALLAS (KDAF) — You may know Ludacris from his popular tenure as a hip-hop artist or from one of the majorly successful Hollywood blockbusters he’s starred in, but now Ludacris is taking his career in a different direction: animated television.

The actor/hip-hop artist is now fulfilling a passion project of his Karma’s World, whose main character is based on one of his daughters.

This Netflix show is about a lyrically gifted middle schooler juggling her rap dreams and rhyme schemes. There are currently three seasons.

Ludacris joined Fun on the Run and talked to Yolonda Williams more about the show.