DALLAS (KDAF) — Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco made a stop in Dallas, whilst on a press tour for their newest film Day Shift.

Day Shift follows the story of a blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his daughter. What she doesn’t know is that he actually works as a vampire hunter in the San Fernando Valley.

Foxx is famously a Texas native. The Oscar-winning actor was born in Terrell, just east of Dallas. He said he loved being back in his home state.

“I love it [being back in Texas]. Man, this is my home. The minute we landed and I felt that hot humidity, I was telling someone, ‘Look at that Texas sky.'” Foxx said.

Of course, like any Texan, Foxx took no time to strike up a conversation about the Cowboys.

“Just last night, a Dallas Cowboy conservation came up and the whole night was talking about the Cowboys and how we need to talk to Jerry Jones. And I started doing a Jerry Jones [impersonation],” Foxx said.

You can watch the full interview with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco in the video player above. Watch Day Shift on Netflix now!