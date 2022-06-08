ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Do you struggle with finding a good background for your selfies? We want to put this Arlington studio on your radar.

Shutterbug Selfie Studio is the perfect way to up your selfie game. With tons of creative and fun installments and the perfect lighting for your perfect face, Shutterbug is a game-changer for those wanting to up their social media game.

The studio has a theme for any mood you want to pull off. Feeling edgy? Try taking a selfie in the Glam Jail exhibit. If you’re feeling energized, try out their picturesque boxing locker room theme. Or if you just want something aesthetic, they have fun wallpapers that make a perfect selfie background.

General admission tickets for adults cost $28, which gets you one hour in the studio. Children’s tickets cost $22. For more information, visit shutterbugdfw.com.

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams and J-Kruz toured Shutterbug and show off all the studio has to offer.