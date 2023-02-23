DALLAS (KDAF) — Board games and food all in one place, what more could you ask for?

Well, The Game Theory is your kind of restaurant. Guests can eat brunch, lunch, or dinner while playing a board game.

John Micheal Johnson, General Manager, joined Fun on the Run to talk about the restaurant’s history and concept.

Johnson said “One of my favorite things about being in here is when we’re at capacity and you look around, no one is on their cell phones. Everyone is engaged. So that’s, that’s really the beauty of it. That was the motivation to bring people together and make it feel really effortless.”

The owners of the game-themed restaurant are Patrick Lai and Erika Ramos. While dating in college, Patrick and Erica came up with the concept while spending the holidays with their family.

Patrick and Erica said the company’s mission is to make each customer’s experience effortless.