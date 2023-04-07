DALLAS(KDAF)— The duo is back at it again! Murder Mystery 2 is out and better than ever!

Dave Moreles sat down with well know actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston to talk about the new Murder Mystery 2.

In the first movie, a married couple, the Spitz’s, solved a mystery while on vacation. This time it is completely another story, the pair have become officially detectives.

Dave Morles sits down with both actors to find out what can movie watchers expect the second time around. They explain the new mindset of both characters and how this new fresh storyline is absolutely worth checking out.

IMBD said ” The full-time detectives’ Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding”.

The movie was released on March 31, so you can go watch it on Netflix right now.