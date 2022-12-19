DALLAS (KDAF) — A Christmas Wonderland. Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light maze has made its way back to Dallas at Fair Park.

Enchant is a place. It’s a destination. It’s an incredible magical world that immerses families and folks in this incredible Christmas atmosphere. It is your every Christmas wish come true.

Hosted in partnership with the Hallmark Channel, this experience truly makes you feel like the main character of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, featuring more than 4 million Christmas lights.

It features animated light sculptures, ice skating, live entertainment, games, dining and a cute holiday shopping experience. Of course, no winter wonderland is complete without the big man himself Santa Claus.

They have discounted Wednesdays and late-night entry, so there is no excuse not to make a trip this year.

Watch the video player above for the full tour with CW33’s Landon Wexler.

Learn more about Enchant by clicking here.