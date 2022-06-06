DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate alongside a glass or bottle of wine is fine dining, okay! Well at least at Dallas’ Chocolate Secrets it is.
Located at the corner of Oak Lawn Ave. and Avondale this Dallas is a gourmet chocolate and fine wine boutique that offers an assortment of sweets, guaranteed to satisfy that sweet tooth including:
- Truffles
- Ice Cream
- Bonbons
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
- Macarons
- And more
Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams stopped by Chocolate Secrets for an inside look. To learn more visit mychocolatesecrets.com.