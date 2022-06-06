DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate alongside a glass or bottle of wine is fine dining, okay! Well at least at Dallas’ Chocolate Secrets it is.

Located at the corner of Oak Lawn Ave. and Avondale this Dallas is a gourmet chocolate and fine wine boutique that offers an assortment of sweets, guaranteed to satisfy that sweet tooth including:

Truffles

Ice Cream

Bonbons

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Macarons

And more

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams stopped by Chocolate Secrets for an inside look. To learn more visit mychocolatesecrets.com.