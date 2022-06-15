DALLAS (KDAF) — Before you step foot into Nanda Yoga, you can already feel you’re in the right place.

Owner Kate Murphy has created the coolest space where kids are encouraged to be creative and be themselves.

This busy mom of two boys is also a child life specialist at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

The kids are about to arrive in a few minutes, so before we get started, I wanted to know what was the inspiration for opening the yoga studio.

“I have two little boys. They are the sweetest little guys and they are a through and through inspiration for this space,” Murphy said.

For more information about Nanda Yoga go to nandayogafw.com or call 817-752-4080.