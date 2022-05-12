DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have kids or even if you don’t you have probably heard of the phenomenon that is Disney on Ice.

It’s a performance that takes all of your favorite Disney characters off of the screen, and well, simply onto the ice skating rink for you to enjoy. But what really makes the ice show so memorable?

CW33’s Yolonda Williams gives Inside DFW an inside look at the details behind favorites like Frozen and Mulan. Now you know Disney is always on the go.

We learned everything we could about one of the most important things about show business, the costumes. For more on Disney on Ice, click here.