DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what it takes to be in shape like some of America’s professional athletes? Well, good luck following their lifestyle, but you can definitely find ways to mimic how they work out!

We got an inside look at one of the hottest gyms in Dallas-Fort Worth, Cowboys Fit. There’s nothing like a state-of-the-art gym to get you motivated and Cowboys Fit does just that.

This luxury gym is like no other, you walk in and you can already tell that you’re about to put the work in or you might let some Dallas Cowboys legends on the wall down. You can’t help but notice the larger-than-life murals of Cowboys past and present as well as a tribute to the late-great coach Tom Landry and his signature fedora.

The gym has so many services to offer from health and nutrition to rehab and recovery. No matter what your fitness level is, they have a variety of classes and training sessions for everyone. Be sue to watch the video player above for the full story.