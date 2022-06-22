DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s an immersive art experience in Plano where a 1,000-year-old dragon takes you on an amazing adventure.

This dragon shares the story of the origins of Psychedelic Robot. The story unfolds in an interactive 40,000-square-foot exhibit featuring pieces and designs from world-class artists.

Officials say that through this story, you will learn ‘the ideals of our inclusive humanity while following the Psychedelic Robot on his journey to becoming a superhero.’

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a trip to Psychedelic Robot and has more.

The exhibit is open during the following times:

Thursday – Saturday: 3:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit psychedelicrobot.com.