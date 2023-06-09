DALLAS(KDAF)—This new venue is the first of its kind in the area and offers a wide range of activities for all ages. The Hub is sure to be a go-to spot for family fun.

The Hub carries restaurants and bars, providing guests with a one-stop shop for entertainment and refreshments.

There is a festival and party almost every weekend. The hub also hosts live music performances and even outdoor movie nights. Spending a night here with the family will definitely be a memorable experience.

Watch the interview above to see all of the festivities and food the venue has to offer.