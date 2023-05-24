DALLAS (KDAF)—Padma Lakshmi is an award-winning host, executive producer, and cookbook author who is uncovering the roots and the wonderful relationships Americans have with food.

Recently, she chatted with Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams about Season Two of Taste the Nation, which will continue to uncover stories that challenge identity, belonging, and what it means to be an American.

Padma also discussed that there isn’t a single American cuisine, but rather a blending and celebration of many diverse cultures and cuisines that have come together to create a uniquely American identity.

Through her work on Taste the Nation, Padma is helping to shape conversations on identity, culture, and food, and is inspiring people to explore the stories, flavors, and ingredients of America.

Tune in to Hulu to watch Taste the Nation and take a culinary journey across the US.