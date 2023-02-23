THE CAMP TRANSFORMATION CENTER SPONSORED CONTENT — Have you ever wanted to find a community of people working on similar goals as you to better your life? Well, there’s a gym in North Texas that has built a community that will treat you like family.

Enter, The Camp Transformation Center in Farmers Branch — Fun on the Run caught up with co-owner Blake Carpenter to learn more about how they help people get the results they’re looking for in the world of weight loss and getting in shape.

Not only is it a great place to get caught up on those pesky new year’s resolutions, but also a place to find respect within a community to hit your health and wellness goals and in turn, transform your life.

The center says, “The Camp Transformation Center is a radically different type of gym. Founders Sam Bakhtiar and Alejandra Font realized that while everyone knows what it takes to lose weight – eat healthier and work out more – millions of people struggle to get results. They believe that in this era of skyrocketing obesity, there is a better way to help the massively under served audience.

“Home of the “6 Week Weight Loss Challenge,” The Camp’s program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, highly qualified trainers, and a ton of positive emotional support. The Camp is a community of people who will treat you like family.”

Be sure to watch the video player above to get a full look at The Camp, Fun on the Run’s visit with Blake Carpenter, and click here to find out more about The Camp Transformation Center and find a location for you.